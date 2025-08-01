Medical Writing With Alex Evans: 1 Day Medical Editing For Peer-Reviewed Journals Webinar (ONLINE EVENT: October 8, 2025)
Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Writing with Alex Evans: Medical Editing for Peer-Reviewed Journals" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical editing for peer-reviewed journals will cover the fundamentals of English-language editing for articles being submitted to peer-reviewed journals.
At the end of the course, attendees will have a solid foundation to edit the work of other researchers or to improve the quality of their own research articles.
Benefits of attending
- Improve the readability of papers written by researchers writing in a second language Tailor research papers to the targeted journals Ensure that pertinent information is included in the research paper and that the results and discussion sections are fully supported Write an abstract that stands out and clearly discusses the importance of the research at hand
Who Should Attend:
- Experienced medical writers who are new to medical editing Researchers interested in improving the readability of their research papers New medical writers wanting to expand their skill set Healthcare professionals interested in using their clinical knowledge to support the research community
For more information about this training visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment