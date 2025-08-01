Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Medical Writing With Alex Evans: 1 Day Medical Editing For Peer-Reviewed Journals Webinar (ONLINE EVENT: October 8, 2025)


2025-08-01 11:31:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance your skills with a medical editing course focused on English-language editing for peer-reviewed journals. Gain the ability to refine papers for readability, tailor them for specific journals, and ensure key information is included. Learn to craft standout abstracts for impactful research communication.

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Writing with Alex Evans: Medical Editing for Peer-Reviewed Journals" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical editing for peer-reviewed journals will cover the fundamentals of English-language editing for articles being submitted to peer-reviewed journals.

At the end of the course, attendees will have a solid foundation to edit the work of other researchers or to improve the quality of their own research articles.

Benefits of attending

  • Improve the readability of papers written by researchers writing in a second language
  • Tailor research papers to the targeted journals
  • Ensure that pertinent information is included in the research paper and that the results and discussion sections are fully supported
  • Write an abstract that stands out and clearly discusses the importance of the research at hand

Who Should Attend:

  • Experienced medical writers who are new to medical editing
  • Researchers interested in improving the readability of their research papers
  • New medical writers wanting to expand their skill set
  • Healthcare professionals interested in using their clinical knowledge to support the research community

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN01082025004107003653ID1109873648

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search