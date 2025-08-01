Medical Writing With Alex Evans: 1 Day Medical Editing For Peer-Reviewed Journals Webinar (ONLINE EVENT: October 8, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance your skills with a medical editing course focused on English-language editing for peer-reviewed journals. Gain the ability to refine papers for readability, tailor them for specific journals, and ensure key information is included. Learn to craft standout abstracts for impactful research communication.

Medical editing for peer-reviewed journals will cover the fundamentals of English-language editing for articles being submitted to peer-reviewed journals.

At the end of the course, attendees will have a solid foundation to edit the work of other researchers or to improve the quality of their own research articles.

Benefits of attending



Improve the readability of papers written by researchers writing in a second language

Tailor research papers to the targeted journals

Ensure that pertinent information is included in the research paper and that the results and discussion sections are fully supported Write an abstract that stands out and clearly discusses the importance of the research at hand

Who Should Attend:



Experienced medical writers who are new to medical editing

Researchers interested in improving the readability of their research papers

New medical writers wanting to expand their skill set Healthcare professionals interested in using their clinical knowledge to support the research community

