Animalzone® Spotlights Heartwarming Cow Rescue In Santa Ynez Valley This Saturday

Viewers visit Hidden Hollow Sanctuary for a story of second chances

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tune in this Saturday, August 2, on Cox television's national network at 8:30 AM for AnimalZone: From Cow Town to Cat Island – Hidden Hollow's Rescue Tales! This heartwarming episode takes place at Hidden Hollow Sanctuary, a peaceful haven for rescued farm animals-including cows, goats, pigs, donkeys, chickens, and rescued dogs and cats. Nestled in the rolling hills of the Santa Ynez Valley, Hidden Hollow was founded by Santa Barbara interior designer Shannon Scott and her husband, Miles Rucker, welcoming surrendered cows from neighboring ranchers.“I dreamed of creating a sanctuary for farm and domestic animals for decades,” says Shannon,“and it all came true with our first rescue cow, Stewart, when he faced the grim potential fate of the 'market'. We stepped in to save him - that launched our bovine rescue journey!”A date with the sanctuary on this week's episode means viewers will meet the whole Hidden Hollow crew:- Four tail-wagging rescue dogs- A Boise-born bovine beauty and a proud alum from the Santa Ynez Humane Society- Two globe-trotting rescue cats straight from the sun-soaked islands of Greece- And even see the birth of a bouncing baby calf named LuckyWith adorable names like Lenny, Squiggy, Moo Moo John, Destiny, Meekah, and Lucky-and faces to match-it's a must-see episode full of inspiration and heart.Since 2018, AnimalZonehas traveled the globe in search of uplifting stories that celebrate the extraordinary bond between humans and animals. With over 180 episodes filmed across the U.S., Switzerland, Japan, and Hawaii, the series delivers heartwarming rescue stories, expert pet care tips, conservation efforts, and the unforgettable personalities of both humans and their furry companions.Animal Zone airs every Saturday morning at 8:30 AM on channels nationwide, and if you're in California, you can watch on Saturday afternoons at 5:30 PM.Stream AnimalZone directly on to watch full episodes and learn more. Follow the journey on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @animalzoneshow.###

