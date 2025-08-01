Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market To Reach USD 5.96 Billion By 2032 Demand Driven By Workplace Safety Regulations, Military Applications, And Rising Fire Incidents

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global fire-resistant fabrics market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing awareness of fire safety across industries, stringent workplace protection regulations, and the expanding usage of flame-retardant materials in military and industrial uniforms. Austin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fire-resistant fabrics market was valued at USD 3.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07% from 2025 to 2032. Fire-retardant textiles are intended to self-extinguish, resist ignition, and in some cases to extend flame travel; thus, they are widely used in the production of PPE (personal protective equipment), industrial workwear, firefighting apparel, and transportation upholstery. These fabrics meet the international safety norms NFPA, EN, and ISO, making them acceptable in various industrial applications.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 4 USD 3.66 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.07% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (Treated, Inherent)

. By Application (Apparel, Non-Apparel)

. By End-Use (Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transport, and Others)

By Type

The treated fire-resistant fabrics segment was most prominent and held a share of 68% by value in 2024. These textiles are generated by chemically processing flammable fibers such as cotton and polyester to make them flame-retardant. Their popularity in industrial clothing applications and economic credibility compared with the use of intrinsic fire-resistant fibers have established their dominance. The sector is driven by simpler modification, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for a wide range of fabric types.

By Application

The apparel segment held the largest market share, around 62.23%, in the fire-resistant fabrics market in 2024. It is owing to the increasing flame-retardant clothing demand in several end-use industries. For certain industries, such as oil & gas, mining, electric utilities, construction, and some chemical manufacturing, occupational safety regulations demand that workers wear protective clothing that will keep them safe from exposure to heat, flames, and sparks. Flame-resistant clothing Fire Fire-resistant clothing is essential for workers in high-risk applications to minimize burn injury and stay safe. Moreover, rising penetration of flame-resistant uniforms across the defense, law enforcement, and firefighting sectors is providing impetus to the apparel segment to lead the market.

By End-Use

In the fire-resistant fabrics market, the industrial segment is expected to grip the largest market share of about 62.23% in 2024 on account of a growing demand for fire safety measures in potentially hazardous industrial settings. Flammable liquids, electrical utilities, welding, manufacturing and chemical processing are all industries where workers routinely encounter heat, flames, sparks, and molten metal, making flame-resistant (FR) protective clothing an essential factor in protecting them on the job.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.0% in 2024, due to industrialization, infrastructure development, and strict workplace safety regulations in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. Increasing power and energy and foreign investment in the manufacturing sector, and increasing military and defense budgets are providing a high demand for fire-resistant fabric. China and India continue to be leading manufacturers and users because of their vast labor-based industrial infrastructure, driving demand for safety textiles.

Recent Developments



In March 2025, DuPont launched Nomex Comfort Plus, an ultra-lightweight fire-resistant fabric line engineered for oil & gas workers, combining heat protection with enhanced breathability. In October 2024, Teijin Aramid announced its expansion into Southeast Asia with a new production and logistics center aimed at supplying aramid-based fire-resistant materials to the Asia-Pacific market.

7 Unique Selling Propositions (USP) of the Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market



Stringent Regulatory Compliance – Mandatory adherence to fire safety norms like NFPA 70E, EN ISO 11612, and ASTM drives consistent demand across high-risk industries.

Dual Functionality with Comfort – Innovations allow blending of flame-retardant properties with lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking features for worker comfort.

Rising Demand in Defense and Military – Governments are increasing procurement of advanced fire-resistant uniforms and gear for troops and first responders.

Expansion into Home Textiles and Upholstery – Adoption of flame-retardant curtains, furniture, and bedding in residential and hospitality sectors is growing.

Surge in Fire Safety Awareness in Emerging Economies – Developing nations are prioritizing fire safety, fueling industrial demand for compliant fabrics.

Eco-friendly Fire-Resistant Materials – R&D investments in bio-based and recyclable flame-retardant fabrics align with sustainability goals. Technological Advancements in Fiber Chemistry – Use of meta-aramids, PBI, and modacrylics with superior thermal insulation is enhancing product performance.

