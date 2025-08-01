INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of WPP Plc - WPP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WPP plc (“WPP” or the“Company”) (NYSE: WPP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether WPP and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 8, 2025, WPP announced that“we are reducing our guidance for 2025 [like-for-like] revenue less pass-through costs to -3% to -5% and now expect a year-on-year decline in headline operating profit margin of 50 to 175 bps (excluding FX) reflecting benefits from continued action on costs.” WPP said that“[a]gainst a challenging economic backdrop, we have seen a deterioration in performance as Q2 has progressed” and expected“continued macro uncertainty weighing on client spend and weaker net new business than originally anticipated[.]”

On this news, WPP's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $6.48 per ADR, or 18.09%, to close at $29.34 per ADR on July 9, 2025.

