INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Replimune Group, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines REPL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Replimune Group, Inc. (“Replimune” or the“Company”)(NASDAQ: REPL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Replimune and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 22, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Replimune securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

On July 22, 2025, Replimune issued a press release“announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced melanoma.” Per the press release,“[t]he CRL indicates that the FDA is unable to approve the application in its present form. The FDA has indicated that the IGNYTE trial is not considered to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation that provides substantial evidence of effectiveness. Furthermore, the FDA said the trial cannot be adequately interpreted due to the heterogeneity of the patient population. The CRL also states that there are items related to the confirmatory trial study design which need to be addressed, including contribution of components. Importantly, no safety issues were raised.”

On this news, Replimune's stock price fell $9.52 per share, or 77.24%, to close at $2.81 per share on July 22, 2025.

