Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Midnight Rescue: Leh To Chandigarh IAF Airlifts Injured Civilian


2025-08-01 10:10:28
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Indian Air Force airlifted a civilian with a serious head injury from Leh to Chandigarh. Despite harsh weather and high-altitude terrain, the operation was completed successfully.

MENAFN01082025007385015968ID1109873404

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search