Midnight Rescue: Leh To Chandigarh IAF Airlifts Injured Civilian

The Indian Air Force airlifted a civilian with a serious head injury from Leh to Chandigarh. Despite harsh weather and high-altitude terrain, the operation was completed successfully.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.