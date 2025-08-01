Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

2025-08-01 10:05:11
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Jerusalem, August 1 (Petra)-- Despite the severe military restrictions placed on entry by the Israeli occupation authority, thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied Jerusalem.
An estimated 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to a statement from the Jerusalem Islamic Awqaf Department.
According to the Waqf Department, occupation soldiers blocked worshipers' entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Damascus and Lions Gates, verified their identification, and detained several young men, preventing them from entering the mosque.
When worshipers arrived at Al-Aqsa Mosque for the Friday noon prayer, radical Jewish settlers also staged provocative dances and singing outside Lions Gate.

