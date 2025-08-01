QR Code Printers Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 Innovations Focus On Compact, Network-Ready QR Code Printers With ERP Integration

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "QR Code Printers Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Product Type (Desktop Printers, Industrial Printers, Mobile Printers), By Technology, By Application, By End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global QR Code Printers Market size is valued at USD 446.4 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 817.1 million by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.85% over the forecast period.



QR code printers market is expanding rapidly as retail, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors integrate QR codes for product tracking, inventory management, authentication, and customer engagement. QR code printers include thermal transfer, direct thermal, and laser printers capable of generating high-resolution codes for labels, tags, and packaging. Manufacturers focus on compact, network-enabled printers with fast print speeds and compatibility with ERP or warehouse management systems.

Growth is driven by e-commerce logistics, contactless payment systems, and regulatory traceability requirements in food, pharma, and electronics sectors. However, challenges include price competition among low-end printer suppliers and maintenance needs for thermal printheads. Recent developments include Zebra Technologies launching its ZD621 advanced desktop QR code printer series with enhanced security, wireless connectivity, and high-resolution printing for critical labelling applications.

Major trends include rising use of QR code printers for product labelling, asset tracking, and contactless consumer interactions across retail, logistics, and healthcare sectors.

Growth is driven by e-commerce expansion, supply chain digitalisation, and regulatory traceability requirements mandating high-quality barcode and QR code labelling in diverse industries.

Key challenges include intense price competition from generic printer brands, thermal printhead maintenance costs, and integration complexity with legacy enterprise systems.

Companies are innovating with compact, network-ready printers featuring high-speed, high-resolution printing, secure wireless connectivity, and ERP integration compatibility. Recent developments include Zebra Technologies launching its ZD621 QR code printer series with advanced security features, wireless connectivity, and precision printing capabilities to support mission-critical labelling and tracking applications efficiently.

