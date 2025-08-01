Sky Pirate Parasail Celebrates 26 Years Of Adventure On Hilton Head Island

Sky Pirate Parasail celebrates 26 years of providing jet ski rides, parasailing, and family-friendly watersport adventures on Hilton Head Island.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This August, Sky Pirate Parasail proudly celebrates 26 years of offering watersport adventures on Hilton Head Island. Since 1998, the company has welcomed guests from across the country for safe, family-friendly activities ranging from jet ski and parasailing excursions to scenic dolphin tours and banana boat rides.

Located at 18 Simmons Rd #2322, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926, United States , Sky Pirate Parasail has become a fixture of summer fun on the island, known for its U.S. Coast Guard-certified crew, well-maintained equipment, and commitment to guest safety. From first-time riders to seasoned thrill-seekers, the company has helped create countless memories on the water.

The 26th anniversary marks more than two decades of local service and steady growth, even as the watersports industry continues to evolve. The team at Sky Pirate remains focused on delivering quality experiences that combine fun, safety, and Lowcountry hospitality.

A Word from the Owner

“It's been an incredible journey serving families, locals, and visitors for over two decades,” said Routh Doug, owner of Sky Pirate Parasail.

About Sky Pirate Parasail

Sky Pirate Parasail is a Hilton Head Island-based adventure company offering parasailing, jet ski rentals, pontoon boats, and dolphin tours. With a veteran-owned background and a dedication to safety, Sky Pirate has served the Lowcountry for over 25 years, providing guests with memorable on-the-water experiences in a scenic and welcoming environment.

