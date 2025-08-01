Gynecological Devices Market Size To Surpass USD 23.22 Billion By 2034 Driven By AI, Robotics And Minimally Invasive Surgeries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global gynecological devices market size is expected to surpass USD 23.22 billion by 2034 increasing from USD 11.38 billion in 2025. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.25% from 2025 to 2034, fueled by groundbreaking innovations in AI-powered diagnostics and robotic-assisted surgeries. With women's health taking center stage in global healthcare policies, the industry is witnessing a rapid transformation. Ottawa, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global gynecological devices market was valued at USD 10.52 billion in 2024, grew to USD 11.38 billion in 2025 and is and is predicted to rise from USD 12.31 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 23.22 billion by 2034. In terms of CAGR, the market is poised to grow at a solid CAGR of 8.25% from 2025 to 2034. The growing awareness of women's health and the increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders drive the market growth. Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

In terms of revenue, the global gynecological devices market was evaluated at USD 10.52 billion in 2024.

It is projected to exceed USD 23.22 billion by 2034.

It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.25% from 2025 to 2034.

North America accounted for the highest market share of 41.82% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.64% between 2025 and 2034.

By product, the surgical devices segment contributed the largest market share of 53.20% in 2024.

By product, the handheld instruments segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2034.

By end-use, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated in 2024 with a 65.26% market share. By end-use, the ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% through 2034. Gynecological Devices Market Revenue Analysis from 2022 to 2024 (USD Million) Gynecological Devices Market Revenue (USD Million) By Product 2022-2024

By Product 2022 2023 2024 Surgical Devices 4,794.93 5,178.60 5,598.2 Handheld Instruments 1,299.72 1,404.02 1,518.1 Diagnostic Imaging Systems 2,935.35 3,160.75 3,406.6



Gynecological Devices Market Revenue (USD Million) By End-Use 2022-2024

By End-Use 2022 2023 2024 Hospital & Clinics 5,883.95 6,353.65 6,867.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) 3,146.05 3,389.72 3,655.6



Gynecological Devices Market Overview

What is a Gynecological Device?

Gynecological devices are medical instruments used to manage, diagnose, & treat various female reproductive system conditions. These devices enhance visualization, increase dexterity, and minimize tissue trauma. Gynecological devices are widely used by gynecologists to treat various gynecological conditions like pelvic floor disorders, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids. The gynecological devices consist of diagnostic tools, surgical instruments, and other devices.

The diagnostic tools include colposcopes, biopsy tools, endometrial ablation devices, speculums, ultrasound probes, and hysteroscopes. The surgical instruments include dilators, resectoscopes, amnioscopes, forceps, curettes, clamps, and fetoscopes. The other devices are contraceptive devices, postpartum hemorrhage control devices, fetal monitors, and endometrial ablation devices.

We're seeing a global push toward early gynecological diagnosis and robotic-assisted treatments, especially in urban healthcare systems,” said Rohan Patil, Principal Consultant at Precedence Research.

Gynecological Devices Exports' Data & Statistics:

Who are the Leading Exporters of the Hysteroscope?

Country Exports Germany 569 Shipments Mexico 464 Shipments United States 138 Shipments



Who are the Leading Exporters of the Vaginal Speculum?

Country Exports China 857 Shipments Germany 767 Shipments



Gynecological Devices Market Latest Trends

1. Rise of Minimally Invasive and Office-Based Procedures

There's a growing preference for gynecological devices that support minimally invasive procedures such as laparoscopic surgeries, endometrial ablation, and hysteroscopic diagnostics. These devices allow faster recovery, less post-op pain, and shorter hospital stays. Additionally, the shift toward office-based gynecological interventions is increasing demand for portable and single-use devices.

2. Increased Use of Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Hospitals and surgical centers are investing in robotic platforms for gynecological procedures , particularly hysterectomies and myomectomies. These systems provide enhanced precision, better visualization, and reduced complications, making them a preferred choice for complex surgeries, especially in urban and high-resource settings.

3. Growth in Smart Diagnostic Tools

Artificial intelligence and smart imaging systems are being integrated into diagnostic tools to improve accuracy in detecting fibroids, ovarian cysts, endometriosis, and cervical abnormalities . Smart colposcopes and AI-powered diagnostic imaging are making early detection more efficient and accessible.

4. Focus on Pelvic Health and Postpartum Devices

There is increased innovation in devices aimed at postpartum recovery, urinary incontinence, and pelvic organ prolapse treatment . These include electrical stimulation devices, pessaries, and laser-based therapies. Demand is growing in both aging populations and among postpartum women in developed and emerging markets.

5. Patient-Centric, At-Home Monitoring Devices

Consumers are increasingly using at-home fertility monitors, menstrual tracking devices, and hormone testing kits . These products empower patients to monitor their reproductive health and reduce dependency on clinic visits, supporting the broader trend toward personalized and preventive care.

Gynecological Devices Market Opportunity

What is the Opportunity for the Gynecological Devices Market?

The Growing Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders

The growing prevalence of various gynecological disorders like endometriosis, cervical cancer, uterine fibroids, and ovarian cysts increases demand for gynecological devices for effective treatment. The increasing focus on early detection of gynecological disorders increases demand for devices like hysteroscopes and colposcopes. The rapid growth in age-related gynecological disorders leads to a higher demand for gynecological devices.

The increasing focus on early diagnosis and awareness about women's health fuels demand for gynecological devices. The trend of minimally invasive surgical procedures increases demand for specialized gynecological devices. The devices provide benefits like improving patient outcomes, lowering recovery time, and minimal scarring.

The technological advancements like robotic surgery , 3D imaging , and portable diagnostic tools help the market growth. The growing prevalence of gynecological disorders creates an opportunity for the gynecological devices market.

Limitations and Challenges in the Gynaecological Devices Market

What is the Limitation for the Gynecological Devices Market?

✚ High Production Cost Shuts Down Expansion of Gynecological Devices

Despite several benefits of the gynecological devices, the high production cost restricts the market growth. Factors like complex manufacturing, stringent regulations, need for specialized materials, complex designs, specialized components, and high R&D costs are responsible for high production costs.

The complex designs of gynecological devices are due to factors like minimally invasive procedures increase the cost. The need for accuracy in assembly and components increases the production cost. The need for raw materials like specialized metals and biocompatible polymers increases the cost. The growing investment in R&D directly affects the market.

The stricter regulatory compliance, like EMA and FDA, fuels the manufacturing cost. The complex manufacturing processes like specialized coatings, laser cutting, and 3D printing require high cost. The high production cost hampers the growth of the gynecological devices market.

✚ Regulatory Inequality Across Countries

The lack of regulatory harmonization between developed and developing nations poses a significant challenge for manufacturers. Companies must navigate differing approval processes, certification standards, and product registration protocols in each region. This creates delays in product launches and increases operational complexity, especially for startups and SMEs aiming for global expansion.

✚ Training Shortages in Developing Markets

Despite the availability of advanced gynecological technologies, many low- and middle-income countries lack skilled professionals trained in minimally invasive procedures or the use of robotic-assisted devices. This limits the effective adoption of new tools and reduces patient outcomes in resource-limited settings. Bridging the training gap is essential to ensure equitable access to modern gynecological care.

Gynecological Devices Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Statistics Growth Rate (2025 to 2034) CAGR of 8.25% Market Size in 2024 USD 10.52 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 11.38 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 17.03 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 20.14 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 23.22 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Prominent Region in 2024 North America (captured 41.82% market share) Fastest Growing Region (2025-2034) Asia Pacific (8.64% CAGR) Segments Covered Product, End Use, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of gynecological disorders, increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures Key Restraints High cost of advanced devices, limited access in underdeveloped regions Opportunities Technological advancements, increasing healthcare investments in emerging economies Technology Trends Integration of robotics and AI in surgical devices, telemedicine for diagnostics Regulatory Trends Increased scrutiny by FDA and EMA, rising importance of device certifications Recent Developments Product launches in robotic-assisted gynecologic surgeries and imaging technologies Top Companies Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon Inc., Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG, Cooper Surgical Inc., Hologic Inc., Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, MedGyn Product Inc. and others



Gynecological Devices Market Key Regional Insights

How North America Dominates the Gynecological Devices Market?

North America dominated the gynecological devices market in 2024. The strong presence of healthcare infrastructure, like specialized facilities, hospitals, and clinics, increases demand for gynecological devices. The growing early diagnosis of women's health issues and awareness about women's health help the market growth.

The growing female population and increasing need for gynecological care increase demand for gynecological devices. The growing investment in R&D in advanced imaging systems & robotic-assisted surgery fuels demand for gynecological devices. The favorable reimbursement policies and presence of key players drive the market growth.

U.S. Gynecological Devices Market Size and Forecast 2025 to 2034

How Big is the U.S. Gynecological Devices Market?

According to Precedence Research, The U.S. gynecological devices market size is valued at USD 4.17 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 4.89 billion in 2026 and is expected to hit around USD 8.53 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.29% from 2025 to 2034.

Which Region is the Fastest-Growing in the Gynecological Devices Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of gynecological disorders like pelvic floor disorders, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids increases demand for gynecological devices. The growth in age-related gynecological conditions helps the market growth.

The growing investment in the healthcare infrastructure increases demand for gynecological devices. The shift towards minimally invasive procedures and expansion of healthcare facilities fuels demand for gynecological devices. The strong government support for women's health supports the overall growth of the market.

Top Countries & Their Key Drivers in Gynecological Devices Market:



The United States leads the gynecological devices market with advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of minimally invasive technologies, and strong investment in women's health innovation.

Canada follows closely with its emphasis on public health initiatives and increasing surgical device adoption in outpatient gynecology settings.

In India , rapid urbanization, rising awareness of reproductive health, and government support for maternal care are fueling demand for diagnostic and therapeutic gynecological devices, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Meanwhile, Japan is witnessing steady market growth driven by its aging female population, early adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries, and a strong focus on preventive gynecological screening through national health programs.

Gynaecological Devices Market Segmentation Analysis:

Product Analysis:

The surgical devices segment dominated the gynaecological market in 2024. The growing number of surgeries, like abnormal uterine bleeding, uterine fibroids, and endometriosis, increases demand for surgical devices. The focus on minimally invasive procedures like hysteroscopy and laproscopy helps the market growth. The rise in gynecological surgeries like sterilization surgeries, hysterectomies, and fibroid removals increases demand for surgical devices. The ongoing technological advancements, like robotic surgery and improved imaging, drive the market growth.

The diagnostic imaging systems segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of various gynecological issues increases demand for diagnostic imaging systems. The presence of imaging technologies like hysteroscopy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market (MR) , and ultrasound helps the market growth. The focus on accurate diagnosis and growth in routine gynecological check-ups increases demand for diagnostic imaging systems. The increasing adoption of remote imaging technologies and advancements in technologies like the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), 3D/4D ultrasound, and enhanced image resolution support the market growth.

End Use Analysis:

The hospital & clinics segment held the largest revenue share in the gynecological devices market. The availability of various gynecological services like surgical procedures, diagnostic testing, treatment, and preventive care increases the adoption of hospitals & clinics. The presence of advanced therapeutics equipment and diagnostic equipment in hospitals & clinics helps the market growth. The large number of skilled professionals, like nurses, gynecologists, and other professionals, and the presence of advanced facilities drive the market growth.

The ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increasing preference for minimally invasive gynecological surgeries like laparoscopy increases demand for ambulatory surgery centers. The focus on minimizing medical bills and lowering recovery times increases the adoption of ASCs. The growing gynecological issues like ovarian cysts, fibroids, and endometriosis fuel demand for ASCs. The focus on outpatient care and streamlining patient experiences supports the overall market growth.

Case Study Spotlight: Personalized Gynecological Devices in Action

Source:

In June 2025, Cosm Medical , a Toronto-based medical startup, secured Seed+ financing led by iGan Partners to scale its AI-driven platform for personalized vaginal devices.

The platform uses a combination of 3D printing , medical imaging , and artificial intelligence to custom design vaginal pessaries tailored to individual pelvic anatomies. These devices are transforming treatment for pelvic floor disorders , offering better fit, comfort, and outcomes-especially for postpartum women and the elderly.

According to Cosm Medical, traditional pessaries often lack comfort and customization, resulting in discontinuation. Their AI-integrated solution not only improves adoption rates but also enables digital tracking for long-term care plans.

This case demonstrates how AI and 3D printing are not just trends-but real, scalable innovations redefining gynecological care.

Gynaecological Devices Market Key Companies



Boston Scientific Corporation

Ethicon Inc.

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG

Cooper Surgical Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH MedGyn Product Inc.

Recent Developments:



In April 2025 , Womed launched a female fertility preserving device, Womed Leaf, in Europe. The device is made up of a flexible, soft film and is inserted like an IUD. The device is available in Germany, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, France, Sweden, Norway, and Austria. (Source: ) In June 2025 , iGan Partners leads Seed+ Financing for Cosm Medical to advance personalised gynecological devices. The platform combines 3D printing, medical imaging, and AI-driven design software to develop custom vaginal devices. The solution addresses pelvic floor disorders and offers better care for women. (Source: )

Gynecological Devices Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Product



Surgical Devices

Gynecological Imaging Devices Portable Tools



By End Use



Hospital & Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

