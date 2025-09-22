Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Violent Clashes Break Out in West Libya

2025-09-22 04:22:05
(MENAFN) Heavy fighting broke out on Sunday in Janzour, located just 12 km west of Tripoli, between rival militias aligned with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah's Government of National Unity (GNU), local reports confirmed.

The violence erupted when Mahmoud Boujaafar's Joint Force launched an assault on the headquarters of the Sixth Brigade, commanded by Munir Al-Sweih, at Bridge 17. In response, Al-Sweih's forces mounted a fierce counterattack using heavy and medium weaponry.

The fighting forced the closure of the coastal highway to Zawiya and the central vegetable market, while significant military reinforcements were rapidly deployed to the area.

This outbreak of violence underscores the fragile nature of the security agreement signed just last week between the GNU and the Special Deterrence Force (Radaa). The deal, which was meant to reduce tensions, included Radaa's withdrawal from Mitiga Airbase, the appointment of a new Judicial Police chief, the transfer of wanted individuals to the Attorney General, the redeployment of external military forces, and the stationing of Turkish troops along faction lines to prevent further clashes.

Libya continues to be split between the UN-backed GNU in the west and a rival eastern administration led by Osama Hammad, supported by Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army.

