ACON Investments Announces Sale Of Amfora

WASHINGTON and BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A fund managed by ACON Investments, L.L.C. (" ACON "), a middle market private equity investment firm based in Washington, D.C., announced today that it has entered into an agreement for the sale of its controlling interest in Amfora Packaging S.A.S. (" Amfora " or the " Company ") to Albéa Group, a global leader in sustainable cosmetic packaging (" Albéa ").

Formed by ACON in 2015 through the simultaneous acquisition and merger of two family-owned businesses, Bogotá-based Intecplast and Lima-based Pieriplast, Amfora is an innovative packaging company focused on the beauty and personal care segment. Under ACON's ownership, the combined platform experienced significant growth, making it an attractive opportunity for Albéa to expand its offering in color cosmetics, skincare, personal care and fragrance.

"We are very proud of how Amfora's team transformed and grew two independently managed, diverse family businesses into an institutionalized, export-oriented company serving top-tier clients across Latin America, North America and Europe. As a result, we believe the Company is well-positioned for its next chapter of growth under Albéa's stewardship," said Alberto Hernandez, Partner at ACON. Mr. Hernandez continued. "Our investment in Amfora illustrates ACON's strategy of successfully identifying and managing high-potential companies and supporting them through complex business cycles to unlock long-term value."

This transaction follows ACON's successful exit from Vitalis S.A.C.I., another ACON fund portfolio investment in Colombia, exited earlier this year. ACON has 29 years of experience in Latin America, where it has invested in 44 companies across 10 different countries.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Brigard Urrutia, Hogan Lovells and Grant Thornton were transaction advisors to ACON.

About ACON Investments

ACON Investments, L.L.C. is a Washington, D.C.-based international private equity investment firm that manages private equity funds and special purpose partnerships that make investments in the United States, Latin America and Europe. With professionals in Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Bogotá, Madrid, Mexico City and São Paulo, ACON has managed $7.2 billion in assets since inception and has a 29-year track record. For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

ACON

Meena Thever

Partner, Head of Capital Formation and Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE ACON Investments, L.L.C.

