Quad Cities International Airport Upgrades Emergency Response With Intertalk's Enlite Cloud Dispatch

InterTalkTM Critical Information Systems, a leader in mission-critical dispatch systems, has been selected to deploy its EnliteTM Cloud Dispatch system at Quad Cities International Airport (QC Airport) in Moline, Illinois, the primary airport serving the Quad Cities region of Illinois and Iowa.

The Enlite platform offers advanced macro capabilities, allowing QC Airport's dispatchers to execute complex sequences of actions with a single button press. These one-touch actions streamline emergency-response workflows, enabling faster, more coordinated reactions during time-sensitive incidents. The system is delivered under a cost-efficient "dispatch-as-a-service" model, which minimizes upfront capital costs for the airport while providing continuous software updates and support. The initial installation at QC Airport will include two operator workstations, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the airport's dispatch needs.

"We're excited to help QC Airport modernize their dispatch operations with Enlite," said Jeff Kelly, Business Development at InterTalk. "With its one-touch macros and cloud-based flexibility, Enlite will empower dispatchers to respond rapidly and efficiently, raising the bar for airport safety communications."

QC Airport's IT Program Manager, Brennan Allan, emphasized the need to manage various P25/UHF radio systems, and the legacy crash-phone system used to communicate emergencies between the FAA control tower, QC Airport, and emergency responders.

"QC Airport operates a 24/7 dispatch center that manages multiple P25/UHF radio systems and coordinates emergency response. With the Enlite console installed in the control tower, we've streamlined emergency communications, reduced dispatcher workload, and sped up critical response times. A single push-button macro now triggers automated notifications, text messages, opens garage doors, switches camera feeds, and more. Our dispatch team has responded very positively to the enhanced efficiency and ease of use."

This deployment highlights the growing demand for advanced, cloud-based dispatch technology in aviation and reinforces InterTalk's commitment to scalable, mission-critical solutions for modern public safety environments.

About InterTalk Critical Information Systems

InterTalkTM is a leading developer and manufacturer of critical information systems, specializing in dispatch console systems for land mobile radio and advanced telephony applications. As an ISO 9001- and 27001-certified company, InterTalk delivers tailored solutions for mission-critical environments, with a commitment to quality, reliability, and client partnership. Learn more at .

About Quad Cities International Airport

Quad Cities International Airport is located in Moline, Illinois, and serves passengers from western Illinois and eastern Iowa. With nonstop and connecting destinations, the airport serves as a vital economic connector and engine for the Quad Cities region. Four major airlines operate out of QC Airport including Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. The airport boasts a 10,000-foot runway that can land any aircraft in any weather condition, as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection as an International Port of Entry Airport, making it ideal for commercial flights and general aviation. Charter and fueling services are available. For more information visit qcairport .

