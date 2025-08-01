Ather Launches Updated 450S With Bigger Battery, 161Km Range At Rs 1.45 Lakh

Electric two-wheeler brand Ather Energy has launched a new variant of its popular 450S electric scooter in India. This new model gets a 3.7 kWh battery and is priced at Rs 1.46 lakh ex-showroom. With this model, the company aims to provide long-range capability even in its entry-level scooter. The company has increased the scooter's battery capacity to allow riders to travel longer distances on a single charge. This scooter is for riders who want long-range along with sporty performance.

The new 450S electric scooter gets a 3.7 kWh battery. This increases the range from 115 km (IDC certified) to 161 km (IDC certified). There is no change in the scooter's performance. It has a 5.4 kW electric motor that delivers 22 Nm of torque. Its top speed is 90 kmph. Also, it can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds. For the rider to choose the ride, it has four ride modes: Smart Eco, Eco, Ride, and Sport.

Despite getting a bigger battery, the design of this scooter is similar to the standard 450S. This scooter gets a sharp design. It also has 12-inch wheels at the front and rear. The 450S also gets a 7-inch LCD screen that shows turn-by-turn navigation and supports Atherstack OTA software updates. For safety, the scooter has features like AutoHold, Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal, and Alexa integration. It takes about 4.5 hours to charge the battery from 0 to 80 percent using a home charger.

This new Ather 450S scooter comes with the Ather 870 warranty package. This provides an eight-year or 80,000 km warranty on the battery. This includes at least a 70 percent battery guarantee. The company has started bookings for the scooter. It can be booked online or by visiting an Ather store. Deliveries of the scooter will start from August 2025.