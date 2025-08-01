Shiv Sena Demands Fresh Probe Into ATS's Functioning

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday came down heavily on a former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer, Mehboob Mujawar, who claimed he was pressured to arrest RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Nirupam said such officers lack the moral authority to speak on the matter and demanded a fresh probe into the ATS's functioning.

Nirupam questioned the credibility of the officer's statement and criticised the handling of the investigation.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Nirupam said,“My direct question to the former ATS official is: where was the evidence and who were the witnesses against those arrested? If the investigation had been conducted properly and there was solid proof, the case would not have been dismissed. All seven accused were acquitted by the NIA court."

“Such officers have no moral right to comment now. Instead, their functioning must be re-investigated so that accountability can be fixed and such negligence is not repeated,” he added.

Nirupam further reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for backing US President Donald Trump's controversial“dead economy” remark about India. The comment has sparked varied reactions even within the INDIA bloc, with some leaders distancing themselves from Gandhi's stance.

“The statements made by Trump are rarely based on facts - he often speaks emotionally. Calling India's economy 'dead' is baseless and objectionable,” Nirupam said.

“But what's worse is Rahul Gandhi endorsing such a statement. That's an even bigger sin.”

He added,“Rahul Gandhi must acknowledge that India today has the fourth-largest economy in the world. Yes, there are challenges - such as in agriculture, small industries, and the after-effects of demonetisation - but the growth rate is consistently increasing. It is misleading and irresponsible to call the economy 'dead'."

Nirupam further reacted to Washington's growing trade ties with Pakistan.

“The US is exploring trade deals with Pakistan, likely to tap into its natural resources. But that's a separate matter and not comparable to our economic standing,” he said.

Nirupam further reacted to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) release of draft electoral rolls for Bihar, which follows the conclusion of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The Election Commission's draft report has removed lakhs of fake names from the Bihar voter list, including foreigners and people who no longer reside in the state. But this is not the final list. Political parties have a month to review the rolls through Booth Level Agents (BLA). If any genuine voter's name has been wrongly deleted, it can be restored, and more fake names can be removed. This special revision under SIR is a welcome move,” Nirupam said.

Shiv Sena leader further reacted to the Maharashtra government's reshuffling of cabinet responsibilities after Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate was caught playing an online card game, allegedly Rummy, during a meeting.

“The Chief Minister has the right to reassign ministerial portfolios. Kokate was from Ajit Pawar's party, and with his consent, the Chief Minister handed over the Agriculture Department to another minister. Kokate has been given a different department. This reshuffle is based on a year's experience and is part of a normal administrative process,” Nirupam said.