Youth In Oil & Gas Summit Founder Calls For Pragmatic Leadership To Empower Youth In Namibia

Justina Erastus, Founder of the Youth in Oil and Gas Summit in Namibia, called on the country's leaders to empower the youth across the industry by providing access to job experiences and skills training. Highlighting the need to provide youth with the chance to gain experience, she drew insight into the instrumental role youth play in the evolving oil and gas sector - not only as participants, but as the visionary leaders of tomorrow.

Delivering opening remarks during the second edition of the Youth in Oil and Gas Summit in Namibia this July, Erastus explained that youth often face challenges gaining experience across the oil and gas sector, particularly in emerging markets such as Namibia. As such, the country's leaders have a vital role to play in ensuring accessibility.

She said:“Investing in young Namibians is investing in the promise of a brighter tomorrow. How else do we empower the youth without giving them chances? It is not about experience, if you don't have the experience, how will you gain it if the leaders do not give us a chance? Enough about the social media clickbait – we need to start hiring and training our youth.”

The Youth in Oil and Gas Summit offered a platform for industry leaders, international companies and Namibian youth to connect. Erastus explained that the summit“is a movement fueled by passion, true collaboration and the belief in our youth.” She added that the summit has evolved to become“a national project that is designed to empower every young Namibian, so that they see themselves as innovators and decision makers. This summit is situated at the crossroads of policy, investment and talent development, giving Namibians the tools to leverage their networks, sharpen their skills and launch their various careers.”

The summit comes as Namibia prepares for first oil production by 2029, led by industry players such as TotalEnergies, Shell, Chevron, Galp, Rhino Resources, ReconAfrica and more. This milestone is expected to spur the creation of a domestic fuel hub in Namibia, further bolstered by ongoing gas development at the Kudu field and onshore exploration in the Kavango basin. For Namibians, domestic oil and gas production offers the promise of fuel security, job creation and local business opportunities.

“I see a future where Namibia is 100% electrified, thanks to our oil and gas resources. I see a Namibia where we are a leading oil producing country, fueling industrial growth and driving regional integration. To every young person here – seize this moment,” added Erastus.

Namibia's emerging oil and gas industry offers a range of opportunities across the entire value chain. As a sector largely in its infancy stage, the oil and gas industry requires significant levels of investment, innovation and technology. It is within this scenario that the youth have a vital role to play.

“Oil and gas is not an industry that is exclusively for the petrochemical, engineer or geophysicist. It is a long, interconnected value chain that calls for logistics experts, catering companies, waste managers, asset custodians, communicators and even creatives. There is room for every passion every skill and every dream,” stated Erastus.

As such, Erastus called for a rethinking when it comes to youth in the Namibian oil and gas sector. The country has a unique opportunity to implement bold policies, prioritize inclusivity and empower the youth before the industry has even developed. For Namibia's youth, Erastus underscored the need to think, not only of opportunity today, but how the youth can transform the industry of tomorrow.

“Let us think of ourselves not only as participants but as the visionary leaders of tomorrow. We should be leaders that uplift our communities and choose integrity over convenience. Leaders who rewrite the narrative of possibility. Let us create a future that is prosperous, safe and enabling, not just for ourselves but for the generations yet to come,” Erastus concluded.

