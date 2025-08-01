Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ahmadi Gov.: Kuwaitis' Persistence, Sacrifice Show Nat'l Unity

Ahmadi Gov.: Kuwaitis' Persistence, Sacrifice Show Nat'l Unity


2025-08-01 08:04:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed Friday the Kuwaiti people's steadfastness and sacrifice during the 1990 Iraqi invasion had illustrated an honorable model of national unity and cohesion behind the wise political leadership.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement on the 35th anniversary of the invasion, the governor said the Kuwaitis had offered noble sacrifices to defend their dear homeland, recalling proudly Kuwaiti martyrs who had died for the sake of their homeland.
He expressed extreme appreciation and thanks for these honorable positions made by sisterly and friendly countries to support Kuwait and its fair issue, and harness all potential to help the country liberate its land.
He prayed Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy on the martyrs' souls, and maintain security and stability in Kuwait, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
sml


MENAFN01082025000071011013ID1109872817

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search