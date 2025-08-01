403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ahmadi Gov.: Kuwaitis' Persistence, Sacrifice Show Nat'l Unity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed Friday the Kuwaiti people's steadfastness and sacrifice during the 1990 Iraqi invasion had illustrated an honorable model of national unity and cohesion behind the wise political leadership.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement on the 35th anniversary of the invasion, the governor said the Kuwaitis had offered noble sacrifices to defend their dear homeland, recalling proudly Kuwaiti martyrs who had died for the sake of their homeland.
He expressed extreme appreciation and thanks for these honorable positions made by sisterly and friendly countries to support Kuwait and its fair issue, and harness all potential to help the country liberate its land.
He prayed Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy on the martyrs' souls, and maintain security and stability in Kuwait, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
sml
Speaking to KUNA in a statement on the 35th anniversary of the invasion, the governor said the Kuwaitis had offered noble sacrifices to defend their dear homeland, recalling proudly Kuwaiti martyrs who had died for the sake of their homeland.
He expressed extreme appreciation and thanks for these honorable positions made by sisterly and friendly countries to support Kuwait and its fair issue, and harness all potential to help the country liberate its land.
He prayed Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy on the martyrs' souls, and maintain security and stability in Kuwait, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
sml
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment