Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
20 Dead In Gaza As Aid Truck Overturns On Road Damaged By Earlier Israeli Airstrike

20 Dead In Gaza As Aid Truck Overturns On Road Damaged By Earlier Israeli Airstrike


2025-08-06 02:23:07
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Gaza's civil defence agency said Wednesday that 20 people were killed when an aid truck overturned on a crowd of aid seekers in the central Gaza Strip.

"Twenty people were killed and dozens injured around midnight last night in a truck carrying aid overturned... while hundreds of civilians were waiting for aid," the agency's spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Recommended For You UAE doctor working on new car seat law for babies

The incident took place near the Nuseirat refugee camp, as the truck was driving on an unsafe road that Israel had previously bombed, Bassal added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Israeli military told AFP it was looking into the reports.

Hamas accused Israel of forcing truck drivers to take dangerous routes to reach aid distribution centres, and to "intentionally engineer... starvation and chaos."

Israel "forces drivers to navigate routes overcrowded with starving civilians who have been waiting for weeks for the most basic necessities," Hamas's media office said in a statement.

"This often results in desperate crowds swarming the trucks," it added.

MENAFN06082025000049011007ID1109894569

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search