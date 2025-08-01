MAKE And Khalifa Fund Launch The 5Th Cohort Of Athath Fellowship 2025 To Empower The New Generation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi – MAKE has launched its 5cohort of the Athath Fellowship 2025, in partnership with Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, inviting all next-gen aspiring furniture entrepreneurs to reimagine the world of furniture design. The application call, launched last month, welcomed those who view furniture as a functional design, and the selected applicants are interviewed in June 2025. Every phase of the programme is dedicated to unraveling unique skills and visionary ideas.

Hosted by MAKE at their facility in Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, from July to 11 October 2025, the programme is structured in three distinct phases and will combine 8 training -sessions to equip aspiring creatives in furniture design with the tools to launch and grow their businesses. From shifting the mindset to entrepreneurial thinking, to mastering the Business Model Canvas, operational planning, pricing, branding, and digital marketing, each session offers practical insights led by industry experts. The programme also covers growth strategies and the essentials of setting up a business legally in the UAE year's edition is supported by Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, whose mission aligns with the fellowship's goal of empowering emerging entrepreneurs and building a dynamic, innovation-driven ecosystem. This edition will bring together a new generation of talents committed to shaping the regional dialogue on aesthetics, functionality, and innovation in modern furniture design. Khalifa Fund's support also emphasises the fellowship's commitment to nurturing local talent and fostering commercially sustainable design practices in the UAE.

Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said:“We are proud to support Athath Fellowship 2025 as part of our commitment to fostering entrepreneurial talent in the creative industries. This programme not only empowers young designers with the tools and knowledge to thrive, but also aligns with our broader vision of enabling sustainable, design-led enterprises that contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

Talal AlAnsari, General Manager of MAKE, added:“This version of the programme, developed in partnership with Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, is rooted in cultural relevance, functional design, and commercial appeal, focusing on creating furniture pieces that are market-ready and meaningful. It welcomes all participants with the skills and mindset to become entrepreneurs in the world of furniture design, providing a launchpad for their careers in furniture making and design innovation. We aim to build a future where design enhances our lives, and each piece of furniture becomes a living example of creativity and practicality.”At the conclusion of the cohort, participants will present their completed prototypes at Dubai Design Week in November 2025. This showcase will celebrate their creative achievements and offer invaluable exposure, connecting emerging designers directly with decision-makers, private clients and the community of interiors, architecture, and product innovation. By backing programmes that blend creativity with business acumen, Khalifa Fund and MAKE continue to nurture a new generation of talent, contributing to the 'UAE's vision of a diversified and innovative-driven economy.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture a culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

About MAKE:

MAKE is a part workshop, lab, studio, and garage, with a diverse range of offerings focused on building creative skills and process learning in making, design, engineering, and art, supported by a wide range of professional-grade machinery, tools and setup. We are a community of entrepreneurs and experimenters, designers and artists, DIY enthusiasts, hobbyists, learners, and doers. MAKE's mission is to create and support a new culture of making in Abu Dhabi and provide a growing community of makers with the resources and knowledge required to turn their ideas into reality. At MAKE, our mission is built on two core pillars: enabling the makers' community through our makerspace and its services, and building community capabilities through educational offerings.

We welcome makers of all ages and capabilities, from absolute beginners to professional designers. It's a place for young minds and old hands, where people with different levels of creative ability and knowledge come together to make their ideas real.