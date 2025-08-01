XCMG Strengthens Ties Across Europe: Ecosystem Synergy Powers Sustainable Progress
This expansion in Turkey synergizes with parallel advancements across key European markets.
In Northern Germany: Earthmoving equipment specialist Sönke Krey celebrated its 25th anniversary in Glückstadt by unveiling the first XCMG XE215EV electric excavator in the German-speaking market. The XE215EV launch in Germany exemplifies XCMG's drive to offer zero-emission solutions meeting the highest EU standards (Stage V), enabling sustainable urban and infrastructure development.
Emphasizing an exclusive partnership, Sönke Krey's founder declared, "We exclusively represent XCMG for earthmoving equipment," highlighting a procurement history exceeding €2.13 million. The Stage V compliant XE215EV positions XCMG and Sönke Krey at the forefront of meeting stringent EU environmental regulations.
In Southern Germany: Celebrating its own remarkable 30th anniversary of founding, also marking 3 years of partnership with XCMG, Rühle GmbH showcased its comprehensive service coverage across the vital Stuttgart-Nuremberg economic corridor using the full XCMG product range. Rühle's deep community integration and contribution to local employment were also acknowledged by regional authorities.
In Southern England : Dealer Octo hosted a highly successful open day for smart construction experience, where customers experienced the precision and efficiency gains of the XE80E excavator equipped with the TX73 3D intelligent guidance system. The system demonstrated in the UK significantly boosts precision, reduces waste, and optimizes fuel consumption, directly enhancing customer productivity and project economics. The live demonstrations validated significant reductions in errors and resource waste. Octo further committed its technical teams to providing rapid support among its network in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, and Hampshire.
These network upgrades are intrinsically linked to XCMG's commitment to providing Europe with cutting-edge, compliant technology. The Company remains dedicated to European regulations and sustainability goals, ensuring full CE certification across its product line and actively developing comprehensive carbon management frameworks.
These developments are a coordinated execution of its core strategy: deep localization for the European market, with European partners. By empowering its local partners with the right resources and technology tailored to specific regional demands – whether it's HAKAN's strategic logistics in Turkey, Sönke Krey's focus on electric in Germany, or Octo's smart solutions in the UK – the Company remains firmly committed to growing its capacity and presence across the continent, together with its European partners and customers.
