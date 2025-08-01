Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
European Parliament Discloses Dates For EPCA Review With Kyrgyzstan

European Parliament Discloses Dates For EPCA Review With Kyrgyzstan


2025-08-01 07:13:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1 . The European Parliament will consider the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan during its plenary session scheduled for September 8-11, the European Parliament confirmed in response to a request from Trend .

“The draft resolution on the Council decision on the conclusion of the EPCA between the European Union and the Kyrgyz Republic was adopted by the Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) on 4 June and is indeed due to be voted on by Parliament as a whole during the 8–11 September plenary session,” the institution stated.

The draft received endorsement in the AFET committee, tallying 56 affirmative votes, 5 dissenting votes, and 12 abstentions.

The political foundations of the EU-Kyrgyzstan partnership were laid in the 1999 Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. On June 25, 2024, the EU and Kyrgyzstan signed the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in Brussels. The EPCA is expected to open up new avenues for cooperation, including in areas such as critical raw materials essential for the green and digital transition.

MENAFN01082025000187011040ID1109872707

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search