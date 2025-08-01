Ganja And Goranboy Attack Victims Testify In Baku Court On Armenian War Crimes

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Testimonies of civilians affected by Armenia's missile and artillery attacks during the 44-day Patriotic War were heard at the Baku Military Court on August 1, Azernews reports.

Akifa Bayramova, a resident of Ganja, recounted how her home was destroyed by a rocket strike from Armenian armed forces around 2 a.m. on October 11, 2020.

“I was injured. My grandson was pulled from the rubble and is still undergoing treatment,” she told the court.

Another victim, Sevinj Hasanova, testified that she and her relatives were injured during an artillery shelling in Goranboy on October 5, 2020, while visiting her brother's family.

These hearings are part of the ongoing trial against citizens of Armenia accused of grave crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, acts of terrorism, and violations of international humanitarian law during the war.