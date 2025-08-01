Michael Andrew Bankier Launches New Podcast And Youtube Series Offering Practical Financial And Life Advice

MENAFN - Pressat) Gold Coast, Australia – August 1, 2025 - Michael Andrew Bankier, respected Australian Michael Andrew Bankier, respected financial investment expert, speaker, and educator, has launched a new podcast and YouTube series designed to deliver straightforward advice on investing, decision-making, and personal growth. The series is an extension of Bankier's commitment to helping people make better choices with money and life.

With a background in behavioural finance and a reputation for cutting through complexity, Bankier's new series offers digestible, thought-provoking content aimed at empowering listeners and viewers to think more clearly and act more confidently.

“So much of what holds people back isn't lack of intelligence-it's poor decision-making habits. This series is about helping people see more clearly, think more rationally, and act with more intention,” said Michael Andrew Bankier.

The series will cover a wide range of topics including investment psychology, risk management, personal finance, and practical philosophy-all grounded in Bankier's unique blend of research, real-world experience, and engaging storytelling.

Episodes will be available weekly on [PodBean , SoundCloud , YouTube ] and via Bankier's website: . You'll be able to read Blogs on each part of the series on his WordPress site too - multiple digital media channels will mean his work is accessible to all.