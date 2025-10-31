Isha Koppikar Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On National Unity Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) On the occasion of National Unity Day, actress Isha Koppikar paid a heartfelt tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In her post, she called him the visionary who shaped India's unity. Taking to her Instagram handle, Isha shared a video of herself where she shared a heartfelt message highlighting how unity continues to define the strength of the nation. Alongside the clip, she wrote,“Heartfelt respect to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - the man whose vision made us one #nationalunityday #sardarpateljayanti #ironmanofindia #respect #ekbharat #rashtriyaektadiwas.”

In the video, the 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi' actress said,“A unique country, a unique language, a unique culture, a unique religion. We are all different, but when we come together, unity becomes our strength. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, who joined the country together with his vision and said that a country only becomes strong when every heart beats with unity. History is not just about dates, it is the story of the dreams and commitment of those great people.”

India observes National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) on October 31 to honor the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid a heartwarming tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In his post, PM described him as the guiding force behind India's unification, whose vision and leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's destiny during its formative years.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi said,“India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India's integration, thus shaping our nation's destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong, and self-reliant India.”