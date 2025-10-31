PM Modi Recalls Sardar Patel's Contribution To Uniting Over 500 Princely States On His 150Th Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Recalling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to uniting over 500 princely states on his 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' was paramount for the Iron Man of India.

Addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the 'Statue of Unity' in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, PM Modi said, "We are witnessing a historic moment and feeling the power of determination of a 'Naye Bharat' (New India). The performances we have seen today reflect our glorious past, the hard work and courage of the present, and a glimpse of the bright future ahead."

Marking the occasion, the Prime Minister released a special commemorative coin and postage stamp in tribute to Sardar Patel.

"I congratulate all 140 crore citizens of our country. Sardar Patel believed that instead of waiting for history to happen, we must work hard to create it. His life is a testament to this principle. After Independence, Sardar Patel united more than 500 princely states and turned the dream of a united India into reality. For him, Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat was always the top priority," PM Modi added.

Calling Patel's birth anniversary a "Maha Parv of National Unity", PM Modi compared its significance to Independence Day and Republic Day.

"Just as we celebrate August 15 and January 26 with pride, October 31 too has become a day of inspiration. Today, crores of people across the nation have taken an oath of unity - a pledge to strengthen the bonds that hold our country together," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took an oath to protect the nation's unity and integrity.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "I take this oath to protect the unity and integrity of our country and dedicate myself to this cause."

He further added, "I take this pledge with the spirit of national unity and commit myself to maintaining internal security."

The Ekta Shapath, or unity pledge, is a solemn resolve to dedicate oneself to preserving the unity, integrity, and security of India.