Knitpro Announces The Launch Of Karbonz Élan Gift Set For Holiday Season

MIDDLEBURY, VT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KnitPro, a reputed manufacturer of crafting tools and accessories worldwide, proudly announces the upcoming launch of Karbonz Élan , a luxurious gift set crafted for the holiday crafting season.This premium set represents the pinnacle of knitting needle engineering, combining aerospace-grade carbon fiber construction with KnitPro's renowned precision manufacturing. The ultra-lightweight needles offer exceptional strength and durability while providing an incredibly smooth knitting experience that reduces hand fatigue during extended crafting sessions.“We are excited to unveil Karbonz Élan-where innovation meets elegance,” said Ms. Suman, General Manager – Marketing. "This premium needle collection was created specifically for passionate knitters who refuse to compromise on quality, comfort, or style."The premium set includes 10 pairs of interchangeable needle tips (sizes 3.0 to 8.0 mm), cables, and accessories, all elegantly housed in a bold red case with a sleek, modern finish, a true symbol of thoughtful luxury. The patterned carbon fiber surface offers ultra-smooth yarn glide, while the reinforced core ensures exceptional strength and flexibility. The needles are lightweight and perfectly balanced for maximum speed and control.The ideal gift for a knitter, Karbonz Élan is more than just a toolset it's a statement of craftsmanship. KnitPro continues its commitment to innovation, providing knitters worldwide with tools that enhance their creative experience. Available soon in stores and retail outlets, this limited-edition set is poised to become the go-to gift for knitting enthusiasts worldwide.For more information, visit

