Ishita Dixit Unravels How Life Came Full-Circle For Her With 'Anupamaa'

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dixit, who essays the role of Pari in the superhit television show 'Anupamaa', has shared a heartfelt memory about how her journey in the industry came full circle.

The actress shared a story when she visited the sets of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' igniting the spark in her to become an actress, and how the moment came full-circle with 'Anupamaa'.

Talking about the same, she said,“As a child, I vividly remember bringing my family to Mumbai, fueled by my dream of becoming an actress. During that visit, we had the incredible opportunity to tour the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets, led by the esteemed Rajan Shahi sir. I even got to meet Hina Khan, the show's lead at the time, and take pictures with the cast and crew”.

Now years later, the actress finds herself working with the very same creator she once admired from afar. "Fast forward to my journey as an actress and later finding out I would be working with Rajan sir himself was surreal. The little girl in the picture would have never thought she would also be an actress like Hina Khan one day”, she shared.

For Ishita, acting is not just a profession but a calling. "Acting isn't just a profession for me; it's my passion and I treat it like my god”, she added.

Earlier, Ishita had shared that she had no idea she would end up on the show when she met the producer of 'Anupamaa'.

Talking about her part, she earlier told IANS,“I adore Pari's positivity and strong moral compass, inspired by Anupamaa's guidance. Despite challenges, Pari remains confident and stands up for what's right. Her body positivity and resilience are traits I love portraying, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring her to life”.

Recalling the surprising moment when she signed the show, she said,“When I first met Rajan Shahi sir about the project, I actually didn't know it was for 'Anupamaa'”.