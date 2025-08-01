Wetrade Marks 10Th Anniversary With Global Campaign Upgrades And Rewards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The leading financial broker celebrates a decade of excellence with worldwide screen takeovers viewed by millions

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTrade, the leading international financial broker, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a global branding campaign, a domain name upgrade, expanded trading tools, and one of its biggest client reward programmes to date.

Since its founding in 2015, WeTrade has grown into a globally recognised trading platform serving a fast-expanding community of clients across multiple regions. This year's anniversary campaign brings together everything the company stands for: performance, visibility, and appreciation.

WeTrade marked the milestone by lighting up three of the world's most iconic skylines - Nasdaq Tower in New York, Leicester Square in London, and Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong - showcasing the brand on some of the largest LED billboards in global finance and culture. The campaign reinforced WeTrade's position as a trusted international broker and highlighted its growing influence in the financial industry.

$100,000 Reward Campaign for Clients

Running from 1 to 31 August 2025, the“10 Years In Trust We Trade” campaign features significant incentives for both new and existing clients, terms and conditions apply:

New clients receive $2 cashback per standard lot traded, up to $100,000 in total giveaways.

Existing clients earn 2 Reward Points per lot, up to 100,000 points.

All clients who trade 25 standard lots within the campaign period can redeem a limited-edition Gold Note.

All clients stand a chance to win up to 3,000 Reward Points per spin on the Anniversary Lucky Wheel.

Major Brand Updates

In conjunction with the 10th anniversary celebration, WeTrade has also launched several important updates:

The official website has transitioned from wetradebroker.com to - reflecting a more streamlined and global digital identity.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is now available across mobile and desktop, providing traders with faster execution, deeper market data, more charting options, and multi-asset trading flexibility.

Built for the Future

WeTrade's growth has been defined by its commitment to trust, client-first innovation, and strong partnerships. Over the years, the brand has earned multiple regulatory licences, industry recognition, and loyal client support - positioning it as a reliable partner for modern traders.

“Ten years ago, we made a promise to create a better trading experience. This 10th anniversary celebration belongs to all who put their trust in us. But we are just getting started,” said George Miltiadou, EU WeTrade's CEO.

WeTrade is a globally recognised financial broker, founded in 2015, offering innovative online trading services across a diverse range of CFD instruments. Known for its strong client protection, ultra-low spreads, and award-winning loyalty programs, WeTrade is dedicated to making trading both successful and rewarding.



