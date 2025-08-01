Roman Reigns Could Make These 4 Bold Moves To Shock Everyone At WWE Summerslam 2025

Roman Reigns might have huge plans for WWE SummerSlam 2025. One of them could change everything.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's relationship is always on edge. Even when they're on the same side, the tension simmers. The two are set to team up again at SummerSlam. But if things don't go Roman's way, he could lash out.

If the cousins lose, especially if Jey gets pinned then Reigns may finally snap. A post-match assault would be shocking, but it fits their complicated story. Reigns turning on Jey again might just reignite his more vicious persona.

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman's shocking betrayal of Roman Reigns stunned fans. He helped Seth Rollins win, turning his back on The Tribal Chief. But what if it was all a set-up?

At SummerSlam, the truth could finally come out. Roman and Heyman might reveal they've been on the same team all along. The betrayal could've just been bait to destroy Rollins' new alliance from the inside.

Even if Heyman's betrayal was real, the story might take another turn. Seth Rollins is currently out with an injury, leaving Heyman's group without a clear leader. On WWE RAW, Paul approached Roman, suggesting he take over.

At the time, Roman didn't agree. But SummerSlam could be the night he accepts the role. It wouldn't be The Bloodline, but it would be Roman back in charge. Leading Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed would give Reigns new power, and a new purpose.

Sami Zayn is set to face Karrion Kross in a crucial rubber match at SummerSlam. The two are tied at 1-1, and things have gotten personal. But Zayn might not be alone.

Roman Reigns could show up to help. Despite their rocky history, Roman and Sami made peace late last year. They share a past in The Bloodline, and Reigns might decide to protect an old ally. If he does, it'll stun the crowd, and it could even end Kross's rise.