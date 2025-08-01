Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-14 August 1 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Suvarna Keralam SK-14: Suvarna Keralam is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Suvarna Keralam SK-14 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Suvarna Keralam lottery is "SK." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Suvarna Keralam SK-14

Live draw has started. Refresh page every 10 minutes for updated results

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

RV 514226

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

RN 514226

RO 514226

RP 514226

RR 514226

RS 514226

RT 514226

RU 514226

RW 514226

RX 514226

RY 514226

RZ 514226

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

RX 949034

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

RO 288477

For tickets ending with these numbers:

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0269 0494 0803 1503 1954 2992 3288 3562 3904 4075 4511 4523 4785 4889 5355 6265 6278 6504 8301 9064

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0271 1697 3549 3761 7297 8650

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0537 0704 0724 0925 1042 2308 2741 3929 4044 4152 4264 4460 4818 4864 5046 6086 6098 6124 6328 6615 6755 6810 7020 7196 7520 7821 7951 8320 9062 9376

7th Prize: Rs 500

0020 0180 0236 0299 0366 0610 1069 1223 1333 1610 1966 2228 2403 2563 2742 2781 2886 2946 2966 3169 3229 3516 3573 3638 3658 3660 3710 3779 3889 4094 4134 4157 4524 4604 4657 4710 4779 4826 4887 4920 4935 5122 5293 5321 5451 5567 5921 6249 6250 6266 6428 6510 6577 6668 7025 7242 7642 7834 7930 8039 8187 8310 8344 8479 8495 8538 8556 8768 9050 9091 9132 9222 9307 9489 9570 9893

8th Prize: Rs 200

TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100

TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.