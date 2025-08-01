A Big, Beautiful Ballroom? White House To Get Lavish Makeover Under Trump - Who Is Paying For It?
The White House did not specify how much Trump or“other patriotic donors” would contribute to“funding” what has been called a“great legacy project,” The Financial Times reported.
For months, Trump has touted plans to build a ballroom at the White House, arguing that the current residence lacks a space large enough to host major events. He has mocked the use of outdoor tents - a solution past administrations employed for state dinners with hundreds of guests - calling it unsuitable for receiving heads of state and other dignitaries.
Currently, the largest indoor venue in the White House, the East Room, accommodates about 200 people.
Trump said the ballroom plan has been in the works for some time.A Great Legacy Project
“They've wanted a ballroom at the White House for more than 150 years, but there's never been a president that was good at ballrooms,” Trump told reporters Thursday.“I'm good at building things, and we're going to build quickly and on time. It'll be beautiful - top, top of the line.”
He underlined that the new ballroom would not interfere with the existing mansion.
“It'll be near it but not touching it, and pays total respect to the existing building, which I'm the biggest fan of,” he said.“It's my favorite. It's my favorite place. I love it.”
Trump added that the ballroom would serve future administrations as well.
“It'll be a great legacy project,” he said.“I think it will be really beautiful.”
According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the ballroom will be built where the East Wing currently sits. With a seated capacity of 650 people, it will temporarily displace several offices - including those of the First Lady - which will be relocated during construction. The East Wing will also undergo modernization and renovation.
“Nothing will be torn down,” Leavitt said.
