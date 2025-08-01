Actxa Launches Core Smart Ring Precision In Every Detail, Clarity In Every Insight

Actxa Core Smart Rings

Core Smart Ring for smarter sleep tracking

Actxa Core Smart Ring for fitness and performance tracking

Actxa Core Smart Ring for comfort and efficiency

The Actxa Core Smart Ring Kit

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Actxa , a homegrown deep tech company, today announced the launch of the Core Smart Ring , its first-ever smart ring. This is the first wearable under its newly unveiled Core series - a product line dedicated to redefining preventive health through AI-driven technologies.Marking a new chapter in Actxa's journey to empower healthier living, the Core Smart Ring is designed for all-day comfort and seamless integration. Sleek, featherlight, and packed with meaningful insights, it weighs just 2.5 to 3.3 grams*, offering powerful performance in a minimalist form. The ring seamlessly syncs with the Actxa App, allowing users to access detailed health analytics all in one intuitive platform effortlessly.“The Core series is created to reflect our core values - innovation with purpose, excellence from the heart, and integrity in every step we take,” said Marcus Soo, Chief Executive Officer of Actxa.“We designed it with empathy and inclusivity in mind, so that anyone, no matter their background or lifestyle, can gain a deeper insight into their health.”“The Core Smart Ring is the first product in this series, and it marks an exciting new milestone for us. With human-centric innovation, it is more than a wearable – it is a thoughtful companion that fits naturally into your life, helping you stay connected with your body through meaningful health insights.”*Weight varies by ring size.A Smarter Approach to Preventive Health -The Core Smart Ring tracks your health holistically across four essential pillars of health: Activity, Health, Sleep, and Wellness. Whether you are on the move or at rest, the Core Smart Ring tracks, analyses and translates your key health insights into clear and actionable insights.Key Product Highlights.Detect Diabetic Risks Early with BGEMPowered by Actxa's clinically validated proprietary AI-driven technology, BGEM offers a non-invasive solution that uncovers personal diabetic risk through the analysis of biometric patterns, empowering users to make timely and informed lifestyle decisions..All-day SpO2 MonitoringTrack your oxygen saturation levels that are critical for energy, cognitive clarity and resilience..Meaningful Movement with Intensity MinutesTrack meaningful movement with focus on Moderate to Vigorous Physical Activity that truly benefits your heart, body and mind..Triple Temperature Sensor ArrayAccurately track thermal trends that signal changes in recovery, immunity or hormonal balance..Know Your Fitness Age with VO2 MaxEstimate your VO2 Max and discover your Fitness Age to get a clearer picture of your cardiovascular fitness..Smarter Sleep TrackingMonitor sleep stages, patterns and quality to better understand your nightly recovery..Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and Stress MonitoringGain insights into how well your body is adapting to stress, rest and daily demands through continuous HRV tracking..Move At Your Own RhythmWhether you are walking, stretching or training, the Core Smart Ring recognises your effort and turns every movement into meaningful progress.Engineered for Everyday Wear -Crafted from aerospace-grade titanium, the Core Smart Ring offers a minimalist, featherlight design - just 8mm wide and 2.2mm thick for all-day wearability. Available in Matt Black and Matt Silver, it combines cutting-edge technology with timeless style.Introducing the Core SeriesThe Core Smart Ring is the first of many innovations under Core, Actxa's new flagship wellness series. Future products in the Core line will continue to focus on intuitive form factors, data-driven insights, and seamless integration into daily life - all centred on Actxa's vision: helping people live healthier and longer with technology.Leveraging its extensive expertise in preventive health technology - from powering national health initiatives to delivering advanced smart wearables, Actxa is committed to delivering meaningful innovation, from Singapore to selected global markets.The Core Smart Ring will be available in Singapore from late August 2025, retailing at SGD 349, through Actxa's official website, Shopee and Lazada.For more information, visit .Read the Core Smart Ring Factsheet .About ActxaHeadquartered in Singapore, Actxa Pte Ltd is a deep tech company founded in 2015 that leverages artificial intelligence to create next-generation preventive healthcare solutions.We create evidence-based, personalised health insights in the domains of physical activities, sleep quality, body composition, stress and recovery, heart health and blood glucose evaluation and monitoring.To improve population health, Actxa establishes worldwide partnerships and research collaborations to develop critical preventive health models to help people avert chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.Learn more about Actxa at .

