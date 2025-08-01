Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 Unlocks Laboratory And Innovation For Thailand's Future Economy

At the official press conference held on August 1, 2025, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), VNU Asia Pacific hosted a high-level panel discussion under the theme“Sustainable LAB & Sustainable Health for Sustainable Society.” The session

BITEC BANGNA, BANGKOK, THAILAND, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thailand reaffirms its ambition to become Southeast Asia's innovation powerhouse with the return of Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 , from 3–5 September at BITEC, Bangkok. Now in its 15th edition, the show expands across five major events: Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL, BioAP INTERNATIONAL, FutureCHEM INTERNATIONAL, and Health & Innovation Asia , alongside the Food for Health Pavilion.Organized by VNU Asia Pacific , the event spans over 15,000 square meters, welcoming more than 500 leading brands from 12 countries, including major pavilions from China, Taiwan, and South Korea. With 60% local and 40% international exhibitors, the event is Asia's premier platform where science, technology, and innovation converge.“Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 represents our strategic commitment to building an integrated innovation ecosystem,” said Mr. Anucha Parnpichate, Assistant Director of VNU Asia Pacific.“We're not just creating an exhibition; we're catalyzing collaboration among research institutes, startups, manufacturers, and policymakers to accelerate Thailand's innovation economy.”A Marketplace of Innovation, Not Just an ExpoThailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 is more than a trade show-it's a scientific marketplace driving real-world solutions in biotech, diagnostics, food innovation, and environmental health.Key 2025 highlights include:. Startup Pavilion for emerging biotech and med-tech ventures. Carbon Neutrality Program, a first-of-its-kind sustainability initiative in the region. Online & Onsite Business Matching tools to foster global partnerships. Live product launches and awards for sustainable booth designShaping the Sustainable Lab of TomorrowA key voice in the sustainability dialogue was Asst. Prof. Suchada Chaisawat, Advisor of the EESH Center, King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT), who emphasized the urgent role labs must play in combating the climate crisis.“From extreme weather to global pandemics, future-ready laboratories must adopt digitalization, automation, and carbon-reducing innovations. The goal is net-zero carbon labs by 2050-a new benchmark for safe, smart scientific spaces,” she said.Thought Leadership on Stage: 65+ Sessions, 160+ SpeakersA robust conference program of 65 sessions, curated by 26 academic and industrial partners, features over 160 speakers.Top themes and sessions include:. Biotech Frontiers Forum #6 (FTI). 9th Biotechnology International Congress (BIC 2025). AI in ISO/IEC 17025 Laboratories (TISTR). Composites in Laboratory Applications, Global Testing Standards for Business Resilience (NSTDA). Beauty Beyond Tomorrow: Cosmetic Innovation & Sustainability (TCOS)and many more.Spotlight: Health & Innovation Asia (H&IA)Part of the 2025 expansion, Health & Innovation Asia (H&IA) focuses on the convergence of digital health, diagnostics, AI, and functional food. With 40 exhibitors and 20 sessions across three pavilions, it's a key growth zone for the healthcare economy.Key sessions include:. IoMT & AI in Healthcare – by Bay Computing. Thai Health-Tech Startups Panel – hosted by AIAT. BOI Investment Incentives for Healthcare Businesses, Health & Innovation Hackathon 2025 - by NSTDA & Phramongkutklao College of Medicine. Functional Food as Medicine – Mahidol University. Health & Innovation Hackathon 2025 – co-hosted by NSTDA & Phramongkutklao College of Medicine. National Health Data Platform Roadmap – Big Data Institute“Thailand's economic growth will increasingly come from high-value, knowledge-driven sectors like health-tech, functional food, and bio-manufacturing,” noted Dr. Nares Damrongchai, Executive Director of the Thailand–Japan Technology Promotion Association (TPA).“Partnerships with countries like Japan will remain vital in scaling these innovations.”The Role of Policy, Investment, and Science in Economic TransformationWith participation from national agencies such as the Department of Science Service (DSS), Department of Livestock Development (DLD), Department of Industrial Works (DIW), National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR), National Institute of Metrology (Thailand) (NIMT), Association of Medical Technologists of Thailand (AMTT), Genetics Society of Thailand (GST), KU-FIRST, Institute of Food Research and Product Development (IFRPD), National Food Institute (NFI), Thai Society of Toxicology (TST), The Virology Association (Thailand), The Biosafety Association (Thailand), Biotech Industry Club, ThaiBIO Association, Big Data Institute, TED Fund, KX Knowledge Xchange, Bartlab, Thai Medical Robotic and AI Association, Technology Promotion Association (Thailand-Japan), the MIND Center, and many more, the event fosters public-private partnerships aligned with Thailand's long-term development goals.“Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 step into the new marketplace is further strengthened by new institutional partners such as reinforcing Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL's role as a national launchpad for science-driven innovation. This momentum is further strengthened by the continued support of esteemed government agencies and industry associations, including Their collaboration continues to shape the event's cross-sector impact and drive innovation across the scientific, health, and industrial landscape.” Mr. Anucha Parnpichate, Assistant Director of VNU Asia Pacific said.“Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL is a launchpad for sustainable development,” added Mr. Anucha Parnpichate.“Every lab, every exhibitor, and every startup here has the potential to shape public health, climate resilience, and economic growth.”Be Part of the ChangeFrom researchers and entrepreneurs to government officials and international investors, Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 invites all stakeholders to explore innovations that matter.Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025, BioAP INTERNATIONAL, FutureCHEM INTERNATIONAL, Health & Innovation Asia and Food For Health Pavilion, will take place from 3–5 September 2025 at BITEC, Bangkok. For more information, please visit and health-innovation-asiaRegister now and Get a chance to win the lucky prizes at

