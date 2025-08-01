Kreatecube Shines As Media Partner At Consumer Electronics World Expo 2025, Delhi

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 30, 2025 7:44 am - KreateCube,India's leading platform for connecting homeowners and businesses with architectural and interior design professionals, proudly participated as a Media Partner at the Consumer Electronics World Expo held in Delhi

New Delhi, July 2025 – KreateCube, India's leading digital platform that connects homeowners and businesses with verified architects and interior designers, proudly participated as a Media Partner at the highly anticipated Consumer Electronics World Expo 2025 held in Delhi.

The event marked a significant milestone in the consumer tech and design space, drawing a vibrant audience of industry professionals, innovators, and tech enthusiasts. With over 100 exhibitors, 200+ leading brands, and more than 1,000 new product launches, the Expo emerged as a premier destination for showcasing the latest in consumer electronics, smart devices, home automation, and design-centric technology solutions.

As an official Media Partner, KreateCube played an essential role in amplifying the event's visibility across digital channels. The platform provided live event coverage, highlighted key innovations, and spotlighted trends that merged technology with smart living. From next-gen smart home solutions to innovative appliances and sustainable design tools, KreateCube's engagement helped bridge the gap between cutting-edge tech and modern architectural needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Kumar, Founder of KreateCube, said,“The synergy between technology and design is no longer optional-it's foundational to how we live and work today. Our involvement in the Consumer Electronics World Expo reflects our mission to connect users with smart, future-ready solutions that enhance their lifestyle and environment.”

The collaboration reinforced KreateCube's vision of supporting a tech-forward design community. By bringing together architects, designers, and tech innovators, the platform continues to foster meaningful conversations around the future of spaces-from homes to offices and beyond.

About KreateCube

Founded in 2015, KreateCube is a leading online platform that connects homeowners, property developers, and businesses with experienced architects, interior designers, and design firms across India. With a trusted network of over 30,000+ professionals, the platform simplifies the process of finding and hiring the right design experts for any project, big or small.

Media Contact:

Company: KreateCube – Architects and Interior Designers Platform

Contact Person: Deepak Kumar

Email: ...

Phone: +91 9717473118

Website: