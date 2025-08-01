Russian Attack On Kyiv: Death Toll Rises To 28
"Rescuers have recovered the body of another person from under the rubble. The death toll has increased to 28," he wrote.
At 07:52, Tkachenko had reported that the number of people killed by Russia had reached 27.
Earlier, Ukraine's State Emergency Service stated that 27 people, including three children, were killed in Kyiv during the overnight attack on July 31.Read also: Russian strike triggers major fires at industrial facilities in Bila Tserkva
A total of 159 people were reported injured, including 16 children.
Emergency rescue operations are ongoing in the Sviatoshynskyi district, where 70% of the destroyed building structures have so far been cleared by emergency crews.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment