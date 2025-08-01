Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attack On Kyiv: Death Toll Rises To 28

2025-08-01 05:07:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Rescuers have recovered the body of another person from under the rubble. The death toll has increased to 28," he wrote.

At 07:52, Tkachenko had reported that the number of people killed by Russia had reached 27.

Earlier, Ukraine's State Emergency Service stated that 27 people, including three children, were killed in Kyiv during the overnight attack on July 31.

Read also: Russian strike triggers major fires at industrial facilities in Bila Tserkva

A total of 159 people were reported injured, including 16 children.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing in the Sviatoshynskyi district, where 70% of the destroyed building structures have so far been cleared by emergency crews.

