Russian Attack On Kyiv: Death Toll Rises To 31, 159 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Search operations have been ongoing throughout the night and are still underway. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, additional bodies are being recovered. Rescuers have just retrieved three more," he said.

"Currently, the Russian attack during the night of July 31 has left 31 people dead," Tkachenko added.

Three children rescued from rubble in Dnipropetrovsk region, 4-year-old boy in serious condition

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service , 159 people were injured in the attack.

A day of mourning has been declared in Kyiv for August 1.