Russian Attack On Kyiv: Death Toll Rises To 31, 159 Injured
"Search operations have been ongoing throughout the night and are still underway. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, additional bodies are being recovered. Rescuers have just retrieved three more," he said.
"Currently, the Russian attack during the night of July 31 has left 31 people dead," Tkachenko added.Read also: Three children rescued from rubble in Dnipropetrovsk region, 4-year-old boy in serious condition
According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service , 159 people were injured in the attack.
A day of mourning has been declared in Kyiv for August 1.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment