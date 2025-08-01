Star Cement Inches Toward Breakout SEBI RA Palak Jain Points To Bullish Chart Setup

Star Cement is currently drawing attention from market watchers as it trades near a key resistance level on the charts.

SEBI-registered research analyst Palak Jain shared her view on the stock, citing both technical and fundamental indicators.

At the time of writing, shares of Star Cement were trading at ₹247.11, up 3.3% on the day.

According to Jain, Star Cement is forming an ascending triangle pattern, which is a bullish continuation setup.

She added that the stock is trading near a critical resistance level of ₹260, while ₹210 is a support zone, marked by the orange trend line on the chart.

On the fundamentals front, Jain stated that Star Cement is one of the dominant players in the Indian cement sector, with a significant presence in the northeastern region.

The company also has a consistent track record of growing revenues and profitability.

Jain further added that the overall cement industry is poised to benefit from the rising demand for infrastructure and support from government-funded projects.

In her analysis, Jain said the stock is likely to break out of the ascending triangle and move higher. She further said that a move above ₹250 could result in more upside, while a move below ₹210 could pave the way for further downside.

The analyst said that, given its strong financials and growth prospects, Star Cement remains an attractive investment opportunity.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Star Cement was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.

Star Cement's stock has risen 7.8% so far in 2025.

