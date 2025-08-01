Organic Wine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Canned Organic Wine Segment To Grow At 14.2% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Wine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Red Wine, White Wine), By Packaging (Bottles, Cans), By Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic wine market is projected to reach USD 21.48 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 to 2030. Key drivers include rising demand for organic food and beverages and the increasing presence of organic vineyards worldwide. Organic wines are gaining popularity due to their fine taste and health benefits, contributing to market growth.

Millennials are significantly influencing the market, with their preferences and values driving sales. Their focus on health and wellness leads them toward organic wines that are free from synthetic pesticides and additives. According to the International Wines and Spirits Record (IWSR), millennials in the U.K. are notable for their commitment to sustainability. Meanwhile, in the U.S., millennial and Generation X individuals, particularly men, are key purchasers of alternative wine varieties.

This demographic's environmental consciousness aligns with the sustainable practices in organic wine cultivation. Millennials are drawn to the authenticity and transparency of organic wines, which adhere to strict standards and certifications. The diverse taste profiles of organic wines and their ethical production processes further boost their appeal.

Digital engagement through social media and online platforms enhances connections with organic wine producers, fostering community and loyalty. As millennials' disposable incomes rise, their willingness to invest in premium organic wines increases, driving further market growth. Peer influence amplifies the importance of sustainable choices, impacting the market significantly.

Organic Wine Market Report Highlights



Red organic wine held a 61.9% market share in 2024, making it the most consumed type globally due to its rich flavors and versatility.

The white wine segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2030, driven by consumers preferring lighter, refreshing wine options.

Bottled organic wine held the largest market share at 91.1% in 2024, as consumers trust its quality and adherence to organic standards.

Canned organic wine is expected to have a 14.2% CAGR from 2025 to 2030, meeting consumer demand for convenience and portability.

Off-trade channels accounted for 61.4% of the total market in 2024, offering a diverse selection for consumer exploration.

On-trade distribution is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6%, driven by consumer preferences for authentic and high-quality dining experiences.

Europe captured a 77.5% revenue share in 2024, benefiting from its rich winemaking tradition and receptiveness to organic practices. North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3%, with increased consumer awareness of the environmental and health benefits of organic wines.

Companies Profiled



Bronco Wine Company

Kendall-Jackson Winery

King Estate Winery

Boisset Collection - JCB (Jean-Charles Boisset)

Emiliana Organic Vineyards

Societa Agricola QuerciabellaSpA

Grgich Hills Estate

Avondale

Frey Vineyards The Organic Wine Company

