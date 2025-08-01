Tenprint Search Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2031

Tenprint Search Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Size

Tenprint Search Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Expected to Reach $40 Billion by 2031 - Allied Market Research

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled“Tenprint Search Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market ," The tenprint search automated fingerprint identification system market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $40 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2022 to 2031. The tenprint search automated fingerprint identification system market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising demand for the tenprint search automated fingerprint identification system in banking & finance, and the government sector.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:A fingerprint card (or fingerprint card equivalent) containing rolled and plain impressions from the ten fingers of an individual. In this type of search, all ten fingerprints of a person are recorded, analyzed, and fed to a universal database. This search is frequently observed before you apply for a Visa interview. This is referred to as a Tenprint search.The key factors that drive the tenprint search automated fingerprint identification system market growth include the rising demand of the search automatic fingerprint identification system in banking & finance, and government sector, the increasing advantages of tenprint search automated fingerprint identification system over conventional method, and rising adoption of search automated fingerprint identification system in smartphones and automated teller machines are expected to drive growth of the market in the future. However, Lack of skilled technicians. Moreover, rising demand for automatic fingerprint systems in border management, and growing adoption of online transactions across the globe create ample opportunities for the growth of the tenprint search automated fingerprint identification system market share .According to the tenprint search automated fingerprint identification system market analysis, the tenprint search automated fingerprint identification system industry is fragmented into software and hardware. The software segment was the highest revenue-generating segment. By application, the market is divided into Commercial, Government, Banking & Finance, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Others. The Government segment was the highest revenue-generating segment that accounted for a 25.71% share in 2021.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:An increase in the need for secure transactions and the adoption of mobile transactions will drive the growth of this market. Handheld devices will provide a fast security check on Border Security units to control the huge mob. These growth factors and opportunities will have a positive impact on the automated fingerprint identification systems market.The tenprint search automated fingerprint identification system market key players profiled in the report include THALES, IDEMIA, Suprema Inc., HID Global, Aware, Inc., DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, BioID Technologies, Futronic Technology Company Limited, Chongqing Huifan Technology Co., Ltd., and BIOENABLE TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD. Key Findings of the Study- In 2021, the software segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 21.98% during the forecast period.- The government and other segments together accounted for around 48.0853.2% of the tenprint search automated fingerprint identification system market trends in 2021.- North America contributed the major share in the tenprint search automated fingerprint identification system market size, accounting for more than 33.5% in 2021.Inquiry before Buying: About Us:Allied Market Research is a leading provider of market intelligence, offering reports from top technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

