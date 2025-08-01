Al Wakra Municipality Continues Inspection Campaigns To Safeguard Consumers
DOHA: As part of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure food safety, Al Wakra Municipality - a member of the Healthy Cities Network - carried out a total of 1,745 field inspection tours between July 21 and 27. These inspections, conducted by the Health Control Section, targeted various food establishments and markets within the municipality's jurisdiction.
During the campaign, approximately 5,000kg of fish were examined at Al Wakra Fish Market to ensure they were safe for human consumption.
In accordance with approved procedures, 55kg unfit food items were seized and destroyed.
Additionally, four violations were issued under the provisions of Law No. (8) of 1990, which regulates the monitoring of human food.
The municipality urges all food-related establishments to strictly adhere to health and municipal regulations and to cooperate with health inspectors in order to maintain food safety and protect public health.
