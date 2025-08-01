Revolutionizing The Dirty Soda Craze: New All-In-One Powder Mix Launches For Restaurants

DirtySodaPowder launches the first-ever all-in-one Dirty Soda mix-no syrups, no creamers, no refrigeration, just one scoop to flavor perfection.

- Walter ReynoldsBAY CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dirty soda just got a whole lot easier-and tastier. DirtySodaPowder has officially launched the first-to-market, all-in-one Dirty Soda powder mix, designed specifically for restaurants, food trucks, and cafés looking to ride the wave of the wildly popular dirty soda trend without the hassle of syrups, refrigerated creamers, or complicated prep.Dirty Soda, a beloved beverage originally made popular in the Mountain West, has seen an explosion in popularity across the U.S. and on social media, with influencers and beverage creators putting their own spins on this creamy, flavorful soft drink twist. But for busy operators trying to meet the demand, offering dirty soda can create new headaches-from managing liquid creamers to stocking multiple flavored syrups.DirtySodaPowder solves all of that with one simple solution. One Scoop. One Step. Zero Hassle.Each scoop of Dirty Soda Powder adds both bold flavor and rich creaminess to any soda base, creating a layered, crave-worthy beverage that tastes like a handcrafted specialty drink-without the mess or the prep."Restaurants and food trucks needed a fast, affordable, and shelf-stable way to jump on the dirty soda trend," says Walter Reynolds, founder of DirtySodaPowder. "So we created it. Just one scoop gives you the flavor and creamy texture your customers want-no syrups, no dairy, no refrigeration. It's the ultimate shortcut to high-margin drinks that actually sell."Designed for high-volume and speed-of-service environments, each 2.2 lb food service bag makes 48 servings and sells for $24.99. That's just $0.52 per serving, allowing retailers to generate huge profits with a product that customers love. Most restaurants and food trucks charge $5 to $9 per glass of Dirty Soda, making this one of the most profitable items on the menu.The powdered format means:- No liquid inventory to manage- No refrigeration or spoilage- Less clutter, more counter space- Lightning-fast prep-just scoop, mix, and serveOperators can use Dirty Soda Powder with any carbonated beverage-cola, root beer, lemon-lime, cream soda, or sparkling water-to create endless flavor combinations. Whether it's a cherry cream cola, a blue raspberry root beer, or a coconut peach soda, the results are always refreshing, creamy, and Instagram-worthy.What began as a fun obsession with the regional soda shops of Utah turned into a full-scale mission: to create the easiest, most affordable way for businesses to serve the Dirty Soda customers love."Our team is genuinely passionate about flavor and product innovation," says Walter. "We wanted to bring the magic of Dirty Soda to more people without requiring them to invest in full syrup bars and refrigerated creamers. We knew there had to be a better way-and now there is."Food trucks, cafés, soda shops, and restaurant owners interested in wholesale pricing or distribution opportunities can visit: DirtySodaPowderThe website features full product info, recipes, flavor guides, wholesale applications, and sample requests.

