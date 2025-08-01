Bengaluru Boy Kidnapped, Burnt Alive Over ₹5 Lakh Ransom Police Launch Manhunt

Bengaluru: In a deeply disturbing incident, a 12-year-old boy was kidnapped and brutally murdered near Bannerghatta in Bengaluru after his kidnappers learnt that the police had been informed.

Kidnapped on Way Back From Tuition

Nishchith (12), a 7th-grade student and son of a college professor, was abducted while returning from his evening tuition in Shanthiniketana Layout, Arakere. The shocking incident has sparked outrage and fear across the city.

Shortly after the abduction, Nishchith's parents received phone calls from unknown numbers. The kidnappers demanded ₹5 lakh for the boy's safe return and warned them not to contact the police.

Police Complaint Filed, Search Operation

Launched Despite the threats, the boy's father filed a complaint at the Hulimavu Police Station, pleading for his son's rescue. Acting swiftly, police launched a search using CCTV footage and mobile location tracking.

Parents Ready With Ransom, Kidnappers Respond

Brutally While the family arranged the ₹5 lakh ransom, the kidnappers discovered that the police were involved. Fearing arrest, they tied up the boy, brutally assaulted him, and burnt his body near a roadside boulder on Kagglipura Road before fleeing.

The police traced the kidnapper's location through mobile tracking and discovered Nishchith's partially burnt body in a deserted area. Signs of a violent struggle and brutal assault were evident.

Senior Officials Inspect Crime Scene

Electronic City DCP Narayan and Bengaluru Rural SP C.K. Baba visited the crime scene and confirmed signs of a gruesome murder. A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered at Hulimavu Police Station.

Public Outcry Over Child Safety in Bengaluru

This horrific incident has raised urgent questions about the safety of school-going children in Bengaluru and the growing frequency of violent crimes. Citizens are demanding stricter policing and preventive measures.