Samsung Smart Tvs Hit By Outage: Apps Not Working For Many Users Netizens Can't Keep Calm

It's been a frustrating day for Samsung TV users in the US, as thousands of smart TVs suddenly stopped working properly. Streaming apps like Netflix, Peacock, and YouTube TV refused to load, leaving users stuck on the dreaded terms and conditions screen instead of their favorite shows. The outage-tracking website DownDetector reports that over 2,000 customers have already reported issues. Samsung smart TVs nationwide seem to be affected by the problem, which seems to be pervasive.

People soon turned to social media to express their outrage and perplexity.

Just finished a factory reset on my Samsung Tv thinking I was the only one having a problem ... found out everyone is experiencing the same thing. Can't wait to download all my apps and struggle to login to them because I can't remember my passwords lol Me: twitter/7Vu81T7BMd

- Lu (@LuThe2nd) August 1, 2025

i'm not buying anymore #Samsung after this bs. my dumbass factory reset my tv thinking i fucked something up when the whole time it was samsung's smart hub that's acting up twitter/I2mPC1uqfg

- Santi (@santiijsf) August 1, 2025

Just hard reset my samsung tv thinking it was cooked then i look online and servers are down for maintenance worldwide NOW I HAVE TO LOOK FOR ALL MY PASSWORDS AGAIN twitter/mYUcP4BvnL

- NickBean (@Quez26_) August 1, 2025

Hey @SamsungTV What is going on with your smart hub?THOUSANDS of Samsung TV's not connecting to smart hubEven did a reset before I found out it was YOU & not me !Now I have to reinstall all my apps while waiting for you to fix this !

- TosaBookNerd (@TosaBookNerd) August 1, 2025

Hey @Samsung @SamsungUS I'd like some compensation since I can't watch ANYTHING on my Samsung TV and can't even access the Apps because YOUR server is down. Work all day and try to watch something at night to wind down and this? twitter/gi0vLQZ0Nf

- CJ Larkin (@CJLarkin3) August 1, 2025

Thought I was the only person dealing with a Samsung TV issue. twitter/v7A7dvJgFa

- ππΎπππΎ 84G ππΎπππΎ (@84Gor_e) August 1, 2025

Samsung server is down. Took down five year old tv thinking it was broken, and bought a new 2025 Samsung TV. Only to realize server issue continues. Rough night... twitter/gmck68uUcS

- Vikes Fan 47 (@rock47rover) August 1, 2025

Many customers reported being repeatedly returned to the TV's terms and conditions screen, which displayed an error message stating that the Samsung server could not be contacted.

Samsung hasn't released an official statement yet. Instead, the corporation appears to be discreetly responding to concerns via private messaging on social media, attempting to resolve situations one at a time.