Kazakhstan Imposes Export Ban On Steel Semifinished Products

2025-08-01 03:06:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 1. Kazakhstan has imposed a temporary ban on the export of steel semifinished products for a period of six months, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, the ban applies to iron and non-alloy steel in ingots or other primary forms, as well as semifinished products made from them. The restriction covers all modes of transport.

The decision was made in the interest of national security. Relevant state authorities will oversee enforcement of the ban and will notify the Eurasian Economic Commission accordingly

Meanwhile, starting from July 22, a three-month ban was imposed on the import of drywall (boards, sheets, panels, tiles, and similar products, undecorated, made of gypsum, coated or reinforced only with paper or cardboard) from third countries into Kazakhstan by all types of transport.

