Doha Municipality Continues Removing Abandoned Vehicles


2025-08-01 03:02:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: For the second consecutive week, Doha Municipality, in coordination with the State Committee for the Removal of Abandoned Vehicles, has continued its field campaign to remove abandoned and illegally parked vehicles and equipment in violation of Public Hygiene Law No. (18) of 2017.

The campaign has resulted in the identification of 115 abandoned vehicles, with 113 of them removed during the campaign period.

Doha Municipality emphasized that such efforts will continue as part of its commitment to reducing visual pollution and improving the urban landscape across the city.

