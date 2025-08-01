Mol, RKH Qitarat Celebrate Graduation Of Qatari Engineers From Employment-Linked Training Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Labour, represented by the Skills Development and Training Department, in collaboration with RKH Qitarat, has celebrated the graduation of three Qatari engineers, including children of Qatari women, from a six-month employment-linked training programme aimed at preparing a skilled national workforce for the transport sector.

The initiative forms part of a series of Ministry-led efforts, in collaboration with its partners from the private sector, to support nationalisation by equipping Qatari graduates and children of Qatari women seeking employment with the skills needed to enter the labour market. It aligns with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and seeks to strengthen the sector's efficiency and meet future needs.

The programme focused on enhancing participants' technical skills and practical understanding of modern railway technologies, while providing hands-on training in a real work environment. Graduates gained valuable experience in railway system operations, maintenance, control systems, and train safety technologies. All three graduates will now join RKH Qitarat in roles aligned with their areas of expertise.

This initiative aims to boost engineering and technical competencies, and foster greater national participation in managing and operating Qatar's advanced transport network.

Through such specialised programmes, the Ministry of Labour seeks to further its nationalisation agenda and promote stronger public-private collaboration in developing human capital.

The goal is to build a highly skilled national workforce capable of leading strategic economic sectors, in line with the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030).