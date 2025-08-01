QNL Celebrates Summer With Creative Camps And Cultural Events

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: As summer unfolds, Qatar National Library (QNL) continues to welcome children and young adults with a vibrant lineup of activities, with the Summer Camp initiative taking center stage in its August offerings. From interactive storytelling sessions to hands-on STEM activities and a deep dive into Gulf history, QNL engages the community with enriching experiences for all ages.

Running from August 1 to 29, the Summer Camp offers 14 engaging sessions tailored to different age groups and available in both Arabic and English. Storytime for Children returns with four sessions on August 4, 11, 18 and 25, designed for children ages seven to 14. These interactive events aim to spark imagination and foster a love of reading. August On 5, 12, 19 and 26, the Library hosts 'Make with Me' workshops, inviting children and young adults ages nine to 17 to participate in hands-on arts and crafts activities designed to promote creativity and self-expression. For young science enthusiasts, the Library offers six STEM sessions on August 6, 13, 14, 20, 21 and 27, covering topics in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. These workshops are tailored for participants ages seven to 17.

A highlight of the month is the Gulf History Lecture Series event,“How Archaeology Revealed the History of the Gulf-Cases from Qatar and Bahrain,” scheduled for August 6. The lecture will explore how archaeological research sheds light on the region's past, offering insights often absent from written records. Case studies from Qatar and Bahrain will illustrate how settlement patterns evolved over time and how Gulf societies were shaped by their maritime environment.