Statkraft To Sell Enerfín's Activities In Canada To Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

“I am happy to announce that we have agreed to sell our renewables portfolio in Canada to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, who will be able to grow this business further. The deal confirms that Enerfín built a skilled team and attractive portfolio in Canada. We are looking forward to watching the business grow under new ownership,” says Barbara Flesche, Executive Vice President at Statkraft.

Enerfín Canada is based in Montreal, Québec, with offices in Calgary, Alberta; Montreal and Saint-Ferdinand, Québec. The transaction includes the experienced staff, two operating wind farms totalling 236 MW installed capacity, and a 0.8 GW portfolio of six wind and solar projects under development.

Closing is expected before the end of 2025. The parties have agreed not to disclose further details about the transactions.

The final Enerfín portfolio sale

Statkraft acquired its Canadian renewables portfolio as part of the Enerfín transaction that was signed in November 2023 and completed in May 2024. The deal significantly strengthened Statkraft's position in Spain and Brazil, placing Statkraft among the top 10 wind power producers in both countries. The acquisition added a portfolio of 1.5 GW of wind and solar power projects in operation and under construction, as well as a pipeline of projects under development.

“I am pleased that we by signing this deal have successfully agreed to sell the last of the planned divestments of our Enerfín portfolio in countries outside Statkraft's core markets. We have worked on the sales processes since the completion of the Enerfín acquisition, and they have been delayed by increased global uncertainty,” says Barbara Flesche.

