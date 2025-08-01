Radtonics Secures Exclusive Global Fixed Wireless Access Software Partnership With Teleauora

Radtonics and Teleauora partner in Fixed Wireless Access

- Peter Lejon (CEO, Radtonics)STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Radtonics , a global leader in private enterprise-grade 5G core software, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Teleauora , a new Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) network provider delivering next-generation connectivity solutions across residential and industrial applications.Built on the award-winning success of its initial deployments with Prospecta Utilities in Australia, Teleauora has established itself as a pioneering force in the FWA space. Its networks deliver gigabit-class speeds and ultra-low latency, with smart city capabilities enabling speeds of 200–500 Mbps for homes and up to 6 Gbps for industrial applications. Backed by statutory infrastructure status under the Australian Communications and Media Authority, Teleauora is redefining what's possible in fixed wireless connectivity.Through this partnership, Radtonics will provide its full suite of core 5G software-including ISOTOPE, ALTUS, OZONE, and multi-core platforms-to power Teleauora's FWA networks globally. This critical integration ensures the flexibility, security, and scalability needed to support Teleauora's rapid growth and ambitious international rollout.According to the latest June 2025, Ericsson Mobility Report , FWA is set to grow dramatically, with global FWA connections projected to reach 350 million by 2030, up from around 100 million in 2023. As highlighted in the report, 5G is expected to represent the dominant technology, overtaking legacy FWA solutions and positioning providers like Teleauora, and software enablers like Radtonics at the forefront of this expansion.Initial deployments are planned for the United Kingdom and South-East Asia in 2025, with expansion into mainland Europe, Scandinavia, and North America set to follow. This mirrors Radtonics' global footprint, which includes engineering hubs in Australia, Sweden, India, and Spain, and a growing commercial presence across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.“Securing this partnership is a major strategic milestone for Radtonics,” said CEO Peter Lejon.“It confirms the central role our software plays in next-gen FWA platforms and positions us at the core of a globally scaling opportunity. This is a significant step in expanding into new markets with a fast-moving, high-growth partner, and one we're incredibly optimistic about” he said.Teleauora Founder Grant Smith added,“We're absolutely thrilled to be working with Radtonics as we scale our innovative FWA solution globally. Their core software is fundamental to delivering the performance, reliability, and speed our customers expect-we're excited about what we can achieve together.”This collaboration represents a powerful catalyst for Radtonics-opening new high-margin revenue streams, expanding into the rapidly growing FWA segment, and reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in advanced telecom infrastructure. With Teleauora's bold international roadmap, it also secures a long-term pipeline of recurring software licensing and support opportunities.With a shared vision to deliver reliable, high-performance connectivity across global markets, this partnership marks a new chapter of innovation and growth for both companies.About RadtonicsRadtonics builds and maintains secure, enterprise-grade 5G core software and private wireless solutions for critical infrastructure, industrial solutions, 5G-FWA applications and enables an end-to-end ecosystem for System Integrators. Headquartered in Stockholm with offices in Melbourne, São Paulo, Lisbon, and engineering hubs in Sweden, Australia, India, and Spain, Radtonics is delivering next-gen connectivity globally.

