Azeri Light Oil Prices Drop In Italian And Turkish Ports

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil at Italy's Augusta port on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis has decreased by $0.94 (1.28%) to $72.70 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%